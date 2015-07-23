July 23 India's Reliance Industries imported nearly 17 percent less oil in June compared with the previous month ahead of planned maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at one of its two plants, according to tanker arrival data from sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, announced last month plans to shut half of its crude processing capabilities at its 580,000-barrel-per-day export-focussed plant in the Jamnagar complex for 10 days. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought 16.4 percent less oil last month compared with a year earlier at about 1.1 million bpd. The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports rose from a year earlier to about 44 percent in June, as the refiner made purchases from Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and Ecuador, while that of Middle East declined to about 37 percent from about 43 percent, the data showed. African grades' share in Reliance's overall imports in June rose to about 19 percent from about 13.5 pct a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 66.4 0.0 -- 22.6 194.0 45.1 56.0 -19.4 Colombia 0.0 70.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 35.6 63.3 -43.8 Ecuador 69.9 70.0 -0.1 71.5 -2.3 29.6 25.3 17.3 Mexico 70.4 130.2 -46.0 61.9 13.6 77.3 62.5 23.7 Venezuela 277.1 331.6 -16.4 402.1 -31.1 331.4 303.4 9.2 TOTAL 483.7 602.1 -19.7 558.2 -13.3 519.0 510.5 1.7 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 10.4 -100.0 36.2 -100.0 19.4 78.5 -75.3 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 4.5 -100.0 0.0 4.5 -100.0 Iraq 68.6 69.5 -1.3 66.7 2.8 68.7 22.6 203.2 Qatar 46.9 66.5 -29.5 81.4 -42.4 53.6 115.6 -53.6 Kuwait 17.5 6.4 171.1 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- S. Arabia 230.5 195.7 17.7 208.0 10.8 253.1 221.4 14.4 U.A.E. 41.4 34.2 21.2 164.1 -74.8 101.6 75.5 34.7 TOTAL 404.8 382.8 5.8 560.9 -27.8 500.4 518.1 -3.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 0.0 6.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 0.0 6.7 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.6 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 16.2 -66.9 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 21.7 -75.4 Africa Nigeria 73.6 217.3 -66.1 30.4 141.8 64.2 20.2 217.2 Angola 31.6 61.1 -48.2 65.5 -51.7 21.1 65.0 -67.6 Cameroon 56.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 22.1 7.8 182.8 Chad 32.7 31.7 3.2 0.0 -- 16.3 0.0 -- Egypt 18.3 17.7 3.4 18.1 1.1 33.8 18.0 87.8 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 9.7 -81.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 42.2 -100.0 3.6 26.9 -86.5 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 21.5 -100.0 6.5 17.3 -62.3 TOTAL 212.8 327.8 -35.1 177.7 19.7 169.4 164.9 2.7 Canada 0.0 10.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.8 2.4 -25.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1101.3 1323.1 -16.8 1316.9 -16.4 1196.0 1224.2 -2.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)