Oct 29 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 7.2 percent less oil in September compared with the previous month, with the share of Latin American oil rising to about 45 percent in overall purchases from a third, according to tanker arrival data from sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.23 million bpd last month, about 0.4 percent less oil than a year earlier. The share of African oil in Reliance's overall imports in September declined to 19 percent from 29 percent in August, while that of the Middle East remained flat at 34 percent, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. In September the private refiner made a rare purchase of Algerian Saharan Blend, while it continued to skip purchases from Colombia for a fourth straight month, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Sept Aug %chg Sept %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 67.4 32.5 107.5 64.4 4.6 50.4 54.4 -7.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 143.2 -100.0 23.6 57.7 -59.1 Ecuador 72.0 66.8 7.8 0.0 -- 42.8 31.9 33.9 Mexico 70.8 62.3 13.7 56.7 24.7 71.9 60.8 18.3 Venezuela 343.4 272.3 26.1 272.6 26.0 334.2 331.8 0.7 TOTAL 553.6 433.9 27.6 537.0 3.1 522.9 536.6 -2.6 Asia Australia 0.0 57.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 57.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.6 0.0 -- Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 12.8 63.6 -79.8 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 9.0 -100.0 0.0 4.5 -100.0 Iraq 135.0 67.8 99.2 0.0 -- 83.0 22.3 272.0 Qatar 27.2 27.6 -1.4 47.2 -42.4 44.9 95.5 -53.0 Kuwait 0.0 16.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- S. Arabia 190.8 291.7 -34.6 210.5 -9.4 251.8 224.1 12.4 U.A.E. 62.7 47.8 31.1 52.7 19.0 88.3 82.6 6.9 TOTAL 415.8 451.8 -8.0 351.9 18.1 485.4 492.5 -1.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.4 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.7 -100.0 Kazakhstan 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.7 14.3 -24.8 TOTAL 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.7 18.0 -40.2 Africa Nigeria 61.4 152.9 -59.8 186.0 -67.0 73.5 40.8 80.3 Angola 32.8 62.0 -47.0 34.3 -4.2 34.8 50.5 -31.2 Ivory coast 0.0 33.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.7 10.1 44.9 Chad 33.7 63.3 -46.7 0.0 -- 25.3 3.7 587.5 Egypt 74.0 54.8 35.1 36.3 103.9 40.9 23.9 71.2 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 32.1 -100.0 1.2 18.0 -93.5 Sudan 0.0 20.2 -100.0 20.1 -100.0 4.7 22.4 -79.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 21.6 -100.0 4.3 14.8 -70.8 Algeria 30.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 232.8 387.0 -39.8 330.3 -29.5 206.5 184.1 12.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 19.8 -100.0 1.2 3.8 -68.7 TOTAL ALL ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1234.6 1329.8 -7.2 1239.1 -0.4 1235.3 1239.4 -0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)