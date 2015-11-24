Nov 24 Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 4.4 percent more oil in October compared with September, according to tanker arrival data from sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. The share of middle eastern oil rose to about 40.6 percent in overall purchases from a third, the data showed. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.29 million bpd last month, about 4.9 percent more oil than a year earlier. The share of African oil in Reliance's overall imports in October declined to 11 percent from 19 percent in September, while that of the Latin America rose marginally to 46 percent, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. In October the private refiner resumed purchased from Colombia after a gap of four months, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Oct Sept %chg Oct %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 64.8 67.4 -3.9 64.1 1.1 51.9 55.4 -6.4 Colombia 69.3 0.0 -- 66.3 4.6 28.2 58.6 -51.8 Ecuador 0.0 72.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 38.4 28.7 33.9 Mexico 67.4 70.8 -4.7 56.0 20.4 71.4 60.3 18.5 Venezuela 395.9 343.4 15.3 318.6 24.3 340.5 330.4 3.0 TOTAL 597.4 553.6 7.9 505.0 18.3 530.5 533.4 -0.5 Asia Australia 22.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 22.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 0.0 -- Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 71.2 -100.0 11.5 64.4 -82.1 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 Iraq 128.3 135.0 -5.0 0.0 -- 87.6 20.0 337.3 Qatar 55.1 27.2 102.5 67.1 -18.0 45.9 92.6 -50.4 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 0.0 -- S. Arabia 339.4 190.8 77.9 210.5 61.2 260.8 222.7 17.1 U.A.E. 0.0 62.7 -100.0 107.8 -100.0 79.3 85.2 -6.9 TOTAL 522.7 415.8 25.7 456.6 14.5 489.2 488.8 0.1 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 32.5 -100.0 31.4 -100.0 9.6 16.0 -39.8 TOTAL 0.0 32.5 -100.0 31.4 -100.0 9.6 19.3 -50.1 Africa Nigeria 64.8 61.4 5.4 121.2 -46.6 72.6 49.0 48.2 Angola 31.8 32.8 -3.1 61.2 -48.0 34.5 51.6 -33.2 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.2 9.1 44.9 Chad 31.6 33.7 -6.3 0.0 -- 25.9 3.3 685.0 Egypt 17.5 74.0 -76.3 52.7 -66.7 38.5 26.8 43.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.0 16.2 -93.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 20.1 -79.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 13.3 -70.8 Algeria 0.0 30.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 145.7 232.8 -37.4 235.1 -38.0 200.3 189.3 5.8 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 3.4 -68.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1288.8 1234.6 4.4 1228.0 4.9 1240.8 1238.3 0.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)