Jan 28 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 6 percent more oil in December compared with a year earlier, tanker arrival data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 0.5 percent more oil in 2015 compared with the previous year. It shipped in about 42 percent of its oil needs from Latin America in 2015 compared with about 45 percent in the previous year, while the share of Middle-Eastern grades in its overall purchases rose to 42 percent from about 39 percent in 2014. African grades accounted for about 15 percent of the refiner's crude purchase in 2015, marginally higher than a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, slightly more than a quarter of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-December 2015 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 21.6 131.6 -83.6 248.0 -91.3 55.9 72.1 -22.5 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 67.0 -100.0 23.5 54.5 -56.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.0 23.9 33.9 Mexico 64.2 70.9 -9.4 68.2 -5.8 70.8 61.8 14.5 Venezuela 404.5 276.8 46.1 399.6 1.2 340.7 349.0 -2.4 TOTAL 490.3 479.2 2.3 782.8 -37.4 522.9 561.3 -6.8 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 1.9 347.9 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 1.9 347.9 Meast Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 34.7 -100.0 9.6 59.5 -83.9 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 Iraq 196.5 134.6 46.0 0.0 -- 100.7 16.7 503.6 Qatar 108.6 72.2 50.4 13.8 684.5 53.4 80.7 -33.9 Kuwait 0.0 17.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.8 0.0 -- S. Arabia 256.4 344.7 -25.6 250.4 2.4 267.3 228.1 17.2 U.A.E. 123.4 155.8 -20.8 54.4 126.8 89.3 94.8 -5.8 Dubai 0.0 16.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 18.0 -100.0 0.0 1.5 -100.0 TOTAL 684.9 741.4 -7.6 371.4 84.4 526.6 484.6 8.6 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.8 -100.0 Kazakhstan 31.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.7 13.4 -19.8 TOTAL 31.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.7 16.1 -33.5 Africa Nigeria 122.4 0.0 -- 91.2 34.3 70.9 55.8 26.9 Angola 30.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 31.3 45.8 -31.6 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 23.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.9 7.6 70.8 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Chad 31.6 32.5 -2.7 0.0 -- 27.0 2.8 879.4 Egypt 0.0 56.9 -100.0 37.2 -100.0 36.7 27.0 36.1 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.0 -100.0 0.9 16.0 -94.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 18.5 -81.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 11.1 -70.8 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 184.4 113.2 62.9 158.4 16.4 191.8 184.4 4.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 2.8 -68.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1391.2 1333.9 4.3 1312.6 6.0 1261.2 1254.5 0.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)