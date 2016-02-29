Feb 29 Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 8.5 percent less oil in January compared with December, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. The share of Middle Eastern oil rose to about 52.6 percent in overall purchases from about 49 percent last month, the data showed. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.27 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, about 4.1 percent less oil than a year earlier. The share of African oil in Reliance's overall imports in January declined to 11 percent from 13.3 percent in December, while that of the Latin America rose marginally to 36.4 percent, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg Country 2016 2015 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 64.2 21.6 196.7 87.8 -26.9 Colombia 67.3 0.0 -- 67.6 -0.4 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 35.5 -100.0 Mexico 67.3 64.2 4.8 61.9 8.7 Venezuela 264.3 404.5 -34.7 403.9 -34.6 TOTAL 463.1 490.3 -5.5 656.8 -29.5 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 42.6 -100.0 Iraq 197.3 196.5 0.4 65.7 200.2 Qatar 20.4 108.6 -81.2 80.9 -74.7 Kuwait 33.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- S. Arabia 374.0 256.4 45.8 197.8 89.1 U.A.E 27.9 123.4 -77.3 97.7 -71.4 Dubai 16.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 669.4 684.9 -2.3 484.7 38.1 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 31.5 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 31.5 -100.0 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 61.7 122.4 -49.6 86.2 -28.4 Angola 0.0 30.4 -100.0 31.3 -100.0 Cameroon 21.8 0.0 -- 30.8 -29.0 Chad 0.0 31.6 -100.0 0.0 -- Egypt 34.9 0.0 -- 37.1 -6.1 Algeria 21.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 140.4 184.4 -23.9 185.3 -24.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1272.9 1391.2 -8.5 1326.9 -4.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)