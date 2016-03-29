March 29 India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 13.7 percent more oil in February compared with January, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. The share of Middle Eastern oil rose to about 64.5 percent in overall purchases in February from about 52.6 percent in the previous month, the data showed. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, about 27.1 percent more than a year earlier. Reliance last month shipped in a small quantity of Indonesian grade Banyu Urip, the first purchase by India from the East Asian nation in more than a decade. The share of African oil in Reliance's overall imports in February declined to about 4 percent from 11 percent in January, while that of the Latin America fell to about 30 percent from 36.4 percent, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Country Feb Jan % Chg Feb % Chg 2016 2015 % Chg 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr yr/yr LATAM Brazil 0.0 64.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 33.2 46.2 -28.1 Colombia 0.0 67.3 -100.0 77.3 -100.0 34.8 72.2 -51.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 18.7 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 67.3 -100.0 75.4 -100.0 34.8 68.3 -49.1 Venezuela 432.7 264.3 63.7 222.0 94.9 345.7 317.6 8.8 TOTAL 432.7 463.1 -6.6 374.7 15.5 448.4 523.0 -14.3 ASIA Indonesia 23.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 23.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.2 0.0 -- MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 46.2 -100.0 0.0 44.3 -100.0 Iraq 280.6 197.3 42.3 73.1 283.7 237.6 69.2 243.1 Qatar 143.0 20.4 600.0 15.1 847.1 79.7 49.7 60.5 Kuwait 0.0 33.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 17.4 0.0 -- S Arabia 402.1 374.0 7.5 292.8 37.3 387.6 242.9 59.6 U.A.E. 108.7 27.9 289.1 284.3 -61.8 67.0 186.3 -64.0 Dubai 0.0 16.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 934.5 669.4 39.6 711.5 31.3 797.5 592.3 34.6 AFRICA Nigeria 33.0 61.7 -46.5 0.0 -- 47.8 45.3 5.6 Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.4 -100.0 Cameroon 24.5 21.8 12.4 0.0 -- 23.1 16.2 43.2 Egypt 0.0 34.9 -100.0 19.9 -100.0 18.0 29.0 -37.8 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 11.4 -100.0 0.0 5.4 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 21.2 -100.0 0.0 10.1 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 21.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 57.6 140.4 -59.0 52.5 9.6 100.3 122.3 -18.0 TOTAL ALL 1447.9 1272.9 13.7 1138.8 27.1 1357.5 1237.6 9.7 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)