NEW DELHI, Aug 25 Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 10.5 percent less oil in July compared with a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought 1.23 million bpd last month, a decline of about 3.9 percent from June. Last month, Reliance received about 56,600 bpd oil and condensate from Iran. The Indian conglomerate in March resumed purchases from Tehran after a six-year gap. Reliance is looking for long-term supplies from Iran. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports declined in the first seven months of 2016, as the company shifted away from dated-Brent linked oil to Middle Eastern grades, the data showed. The share of Middle Eastern crude in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 57 percent in January-July 2016 from about 41 percent a year ago, the data showed. During the same period, African grades accounted for about 6.7 percent of the crude purchased, compared with about 14.4 percent a year earlier, while the share of Latin American oil slipped to about 33.8 percent from 43.5 percent. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western India state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Country July June %Change July 2015 %Change Jan-July Jan-July %Change 2016 2016 mth/mth yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 95.9 -100.0 82.9 -100.0 35.9 50.6 -29.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.8 30.4 -67.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 67.1 -100.0 0.0 35.1 -100.0 Mexico 72.1 67.2 7.4 51.0 41.4 59.8 73.5 -18.7 Venezuela 403.8 278.4 45.0 403.7 0.0 332.0 341.9 -2.9 TOTAL 476.0 441.5 7.8 604.7 -21.3 437.4 531.5 -17.7 Asia Indonesia 20.7 21.4 -3.1 0.0 -- 15.5 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 19.0 -100.0 5.4 2.8 93.6 TOTAL 20.7 21.4 -3.1 19.0 9.2 20.9 2.8 652.3 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.5 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.9 0.0 -- Iran 56.6 63.1 -10.4 0.0 -- 44.5 0.0 -- Iraq 62.0 277.3 -77.7 131.5 -52.9 183.5 77.8 135.8 Qatar 161.9 82.4 96.6 28.0 477.4 93.8 49.9 88.1 Kuwait 0.0 15.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.5 3.4 179.9 S. Arabia 233.7 210.8 10.9 263.2 -11.2 317.2 254.6 24.6 U.A.E. 79.8 47.3 68.7 75.7 5.3 86.3 97.9 -11.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 594.0 696.7 -14.7 498.5 19.1 742.1 500.2 48.4 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0 3.1 9.2 -66.3 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0 7.7 9.2 -16.3 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 59.9 -100.0 13.5 63.6 -78.8 Angola 30.6 0.0 -- 89.6 -65.8 4.5 31.1 -85.7 Cameroon 31.7 21.5 47.9 0.0 -- 14.2 18.9 -25.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 31.6 -100.0 0.0 18.5 -100.0 Egypt 53.2 73.2 -27.4 36.2 46.9 36.2 34.2 5.9 Gabon 0.0 22.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.2 1.5 110.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 3.1 -4.9 Eq. Guinea 20.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 5.6 63.2 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 136.3 117.1 16.4 217.3 -37.3 86.6 176.4 -50.9 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 1227.0 1276.7 -3.9 1371.5 -10.5 1294.8 1221.6 6.0 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)