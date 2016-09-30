NEW DELHI, Sept 30 Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 9.2 percent less oil in August compared with a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.21 million bpd last month, a decline of about 6.7 percent from July. Last month, Reliance skipped purchases from Iran. In March, the Indian conglomerate had resumed purchases from Tehran after a six-year gap. Reliance is looking for long-term supplies from Iran. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports declined in the first eight months of 2016, as the company shifted away from dated-Brent linked oil to Middle Eastern grades, the data showed. The share of Middle Eastern crude in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 57 percent in January-July 2016 compared with 40 percent a year ago, the data showed. During the same period, African grades accounted for about 6.8 percent of the crude purchased, compared with about 16.5 percent a year earlier, while the share of Latin American oil slipped to about 34 percent from 42 percent. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western India state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Aug July %Change Aug %Change Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %Change try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0 0 -- 32.5 -100 31.3 48.3 -35.2 Colombia 0 0 -- 0 -- 8.6 26.5 -67.7 Ecuador 0 0 -- 66.8 -100 0 39.2 -100 Mexico 132 72.1 83 62.3 112 68.9 72 -4.3 Venezuela 263.3 471.2 -44.1 272.3 -3.3 331.8 333.1 -0.4 TOTAL 395.3 543.3 -27.3 433.9 -8.9 440.6 519.1 -15.1 Asia Indonesia 0 20.7 -100 0 -- 13.5 0 -- Australia 0 0 -- 57.1 -100 4.7 9.7 -51.6 TOTAL 0 20.7 -100 57.1 -100 18.2 9.7 87.8 Middle East Neutral 0 0 -- 0 -- 0 14.4 -100 zone Oman 0 0 -- 0 -- 4.2 0 -- Iran 0 56.6 -100 0 -- 38.8 0 -- Iraq 131.5 62 112.1 67.8 94 176.9 76.6 131.1 Qatar 75.1 161.9 -53.6 27.6 172.4 91.5 47 94.4 Kuwait 32.4 0 -- 16.9 91.7 12.5 5.1 142.6 S Arabia 295.6 233.7 26.5 291.7 1.3 314.5 259.4 21.3 U.A.E. 178.7 79.8 123.9 47.8 273.4 98 91.5 7.1 Dubai 0 0 -- 0 -- 2.1 0 -- TOTAL 713.2 594 20.1 451.8 57.9 738.4 494 49.5 CIS Azerbaijan 0 0 -- 0 -- 4 0 -- Kazak 0 0 -- 0 -- 2.7 8.1 -66.3 TOTAL 0 0 -- 0 -- 6.8 8.1 -16.2 Africa Nigeria 0 0 -- 152.9 -100 11.8 75 -84.3 Angola 32.1 30.6 4.7 62 -48.3 8 35 -77.3 Ivory coast 0 0 -- 33.8 -100 0 4.3 -100 Cameroon 0 0 -- 0 -- 8.3 16.5 -49.4 Chad 31.6 31.7 -0.3 63.3 -50.1 8.1 24.3 -66.8 Egypt 35.3 53.2 -33.7 54.8 -35.6 36.1 36.8 -2 Gabon 0 0 -- 0 -- 2.8 1.3 110.1 Sudan 0 0 -- 20.2 -100 2.6 5.3 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 0 20.8 -100 0 -- 7.9 4.8 63.3 Algeria 0 0 -- 0 -- 2.8 0 -- TOTAL 99 136.3 -27.4 387 -74.4 88.2 203.3 -56.6 Canada 0 0 -- 0 -- 0 1.3 -100 TOTAL ALL 1208 1294.4 -6.7 1329.8 -9.2 1292.3 1235.4 4.6 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)