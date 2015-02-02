Feb 2 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 6 percent less oil in December than a year earlier and continued to skip purchases of Iraqi oil for the fourth straight month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 0.7 percent more oil in 2014 than a year earlier. It continued to buy 45 percent of its oil needs from Latin America in 2014 while share of middle eastern grades in its overall purchases during the year declined to 39 percent from about 43 percent in 2013. African grades accounted for about 15 percent of the refiner's crude purchase in 2014 compared with about 11 percent in 2013, the data showed. Reuters reported in May that Reliance may boost intake of Brent-linked heavier, cheaper African grades in 2014 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-related Latin American oil while cutting intake of those from the Middle East. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-December 2014 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 214.7 59.6 260.1 87.5 145.6 69.3 37.6 84.3 Colombia 67.0 0.0 -- 98.2 -31.7 54.5 57.6 -5.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.9 8.4 185.9 Mexico 68.2 70.3 -3.0 68.6 -0.6 61.8 63.4 -2.6 Venezuela 399.6 485.0 -17.6 337.2 18.5 349.0 394.3 -11.5 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 8.8 -100.0 0.0 0.7 -100.0 TOTAL 749.5 614.9 21.9 600.2 24.9 558.5 562.1 -0.6 Asia Australia 0.0 22.8 -100.0 18.5 -100.0 1.9 7.0 -73.2 TOTAL 0.0 22.8 -100.0 18.5 -100.0 1.9 7.0 -73.2 Middle East Neutral zone 34.7 35.1 -1.1 62.3 -44.2 59.5 119.2 -50.1 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 8.9 -100.0 3.3 6.5 -49.0 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.7 71.6 -76.7 Qatar 13.8 29.8 -53.6 84.4 -83.6 80.7 63.7 26.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 S Arabia 250.4 259.9 -3.6 263.3 -4.9 228.1 203.3 12.2 U.A.E. 54.4 234.3 -76.8 37.9 43.6 94.8 57.1 66.0 Yemen 18.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 5.4 -71.5 TOTAL 371.4 559.2 -33.6 456.8 -18.7 484.6 529.7 -8.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 3.4 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 3.4 -2.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0 13.4 5.3 150.5 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0 16.1 5.3 202.2 Africa Nigeria 91.2 88.9 2.6 0.0 -- 55.8 15.0 271.0 Angola 0.0 33.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 45.8 35.8 27.8 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 22.2 -100.0 7.6 11.7 -35.1 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 4.1 -33.1 Egypt 37.2 18.2 105.1 70.1 -46.9 27.0 39.0 -30.8 Gabon 30.0 0.0 -- 50.7 -40.7 16.0 13.5 18.7 Sudan 0.0 21.0 -100.0 20.3 -100.0 18.5 5.0 269.7 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.1 9.6 14.8 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 TOTAL 158.4 162.0 -2.2 163.2 -2.9 184.4 135.4 36.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1279.4 1358.9 -5.9 1270.1 0.7 1251.7 1242.9 0.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)