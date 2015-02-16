Feb 16 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 1.1 percent more oil in January compared with the previous month and resumed purchases from Iraq after a gap of four months, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 21.8 percent more oil last month compared with a year earlier when it had cut runs at its older plants. The private refiner also stepped up shipments last month to build its inventory, taking advantage of falling oil prices, traders said. It raised purchases from Latin America in January to about 49.5 percent from about 46 percent a year earlier, while that from the Middle East fell to 36.5 percent from about 38 percent, the data showed. African grades accounted for about 14 percent of the refiner's crude purchase in January compared with about 9 percent a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in Gujarat state in western India can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January 2015 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: --------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg Country 2015 2014 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 87.8 248.0 -64.6 109.9 -20.1 Colombia 67.6 67.0 0.9 65.8 2.8 Ecuador 35.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Mexico 61.9 68.2 -9.2 61.7 0.3 Venezuela 403.9 399.6 1.1 263.0 53.6 TOTAL 656.8 782.8 -16.1 500.4 31.3 Middle East Neutral Zone 42.6 34.7 22.8 90.2 -52.7 Iraq 65.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Qatar 80.9 13.8 484.0 57.8 39.9 S. Arabia 197.8 250.4 -21.0 213.6 -7.4 U.A.E. 97.7 54.4 79.6 50.7 92.6 Yemen 0.0 18.0 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 484.7 371.4 30.5 412.3 17.6 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 63.9 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 86.2 91.2 -5.5 0.0 -- Angola 31.3 0.0 -- 60.8 -48.6 Cameroon 30.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 37.1 37.2 -0.2 17.6 111.5 Gabon 0.0 30.0 -100.0 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.3 -100.0 TOTAL 185.3 158.4 17.0 98.6 88.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 14.0 -100.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1326.9 1312.6 1.1 1089.3 21.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)