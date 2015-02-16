Feb 16 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, imported about 1.1 percent more oil in January compared with the previous
month and resumed purchases from Iraq after a gap of four months, tanker arrival data made
available to Reuters showed.
Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about 21.8 percent more oil last month compared with a year earlier when it had cut runs
at its older plants.
The private refiner also stepped up shipments last month to build its inventory, taking
advantage of falling oil prices, traders said.
It raised purchases from Latin America in January to about 49.5 percent from about 46
percent a year earlier, while that from the Middle East fell to 36.5 percent from about 38
percent, the data showed.
African grades accounted for about 14 percent of the refiner's crude purchase in January
compared with about 9 percent a year earlier.
Reliance's two advanced refineries in Gujarat state in western India can together process
1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity.
Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January 2015 versus
a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg
Country 2015 2014 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 87.8 248.0 -64.6 109.9 -20.1
Colombia 67.6 67.0 0.9 65.8 2.8
Ecuador 35.5 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Mexico 61.9 68.2 -9.2 61.7 0.3
Venezuela 403.9 399.6 1.1 263.0 53.6
TOTAL 656.8 782.8 -16.1 500.4 31.3
Middle East
Neutral Zone 42.6 34.7 22.8 90.2 -52.7
Iraq 65.7 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Qatar 80.9 13.8 484.0 57.8 39.9
S. Arabia 197.8 250.4 -21.0 213.6 -7.4
U.A.E. 97.7 54.4 79.6 50.7 92.6
Yemen 0.0 18.0 -100.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 484.7 371.4 30.5 412.3 17.6
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0
Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.5 -100.0
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 63.9 -100.0
Africa
Nigeria 86.2 91.2 -5.5 0.0 --
Angola 31.3 0.0 -- 60.8 -48.6
Cameroon 30.8 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Egypt 37.1 37.2 -0.2 17.6 111.5
Gabon 0.0 30.0 -100.0 0.0 --
Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.3 -100.0
TOTAL 185.3 158.4 17.0 98.6 88.0
Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 14.0 -100.0
---------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 1326.9 1312.6 1.1 1089.3 21.8
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number
of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)