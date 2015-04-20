April 20 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 3.4 percent less oil in March compared with the previous month as the conglomerate had shut some units for planned maintenance, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought marginally lower oil last month from a year ago at 1.10 million barrels per day (bpd). Reliance had shut half of its 660,000 barrels per day refinery from March 15 for planned maintenance from March 15. Share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports rose marginally from a year earlier to about 47 percent in March despite the refiner not shipping in oil from Brazil for the second straight month, while that of Middle East increased to about 42 percent from about 41 percent, the data showed. African grades accounted for about 11 percent of the refiner's crude purchase in March compared with about 12.4 percent a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in Gujarat state in western India can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-March Jan-March %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 22.6 -100.0 30.3 68.1 -55.5 Colombia 0.0 77.3 -100.0 99.4 -100.0 47.3 80.1 -40.9 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.2 0.0 -- Mexico 123.0 75.4 63.1 61.8 99.0 87.2 63.9 36.3 Venezuela 396.2 222.0 78.5 329.8 20.1 344.7 295.8 16.5 TOTAL 519.3 374.7 38.6 513.7 1.1 521.7 507.8 2.7 Meast Neutral zone 18.3 46.2 -60.5 83.5 -78.1 35.3 100.0 -64.6 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 Iraq 33.9 73.1 -53.6 0.0 -- 57.1 0.0 -- Qatar 57.7 15.1 282.4 109.4 -47.2 52.4 103.4 -49.3 S. Arabia 254.6 292.8 -13.1 218.6 16.4 246.9 235.4 4.9 U.A.E. 96.5 284.3 -66.1 39.8 142.7 155.3 43.5 256.9 TOTAL 461.0 711.5 -35.2 451.3 2.1 547.1 485.2 12.8 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.7 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.2 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 21.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 32.9 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 29.7 19.9 49.0 Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 98.7 -100.0 10.8 76.2 -85.9 Cameroon 21.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.0 7.7 132.9 Chad 31.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- Egypt 35.1 19.9 76.0 17.5 100.3 31.1 18.1 71.6 Gabon 0.0 11.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.5 3.4 4.5 Sudan 21.2 0.0 -- 20.2 4.8 7.3 14.0 -47.7 Eq. Guinea 9.7 21.2 -54.4 0.0 -- 9.9 7.2 37.1 TOTAL 119.4 52.5 127.2 136.5 -12.5 121.3 146.6 -17.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.8 -100.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1099.6 1138.8 -3.4 1101.5 -0.2 1190.1 1184.0 0.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)