Aug 27 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 25 percent more oil in July compared with the previous month, when it had slowed purchases due to a planned maintenance shutdown at one of its two plants, according to tanker arrival data from sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance had shut half of its crude processing capabilities at its 580,000-barrel-per-day export-focussed plant in the Jamnagar complex for 10 days in July. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.37 million bpd last month, marginally higher than a year earlier. The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports declined from a year earlier to about 44 percent in July, while that of the Middle East rose marginally to about 36 percent from about 35 percent, the data showed. African grades' share in Reliance's overall imports in July eased to 15.8 percent from about 17.8 percent a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 82.9 66.4 24.9 23.9 246.3 50.6 51.3 -1.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 30.4 54.0 -43.8 Ecuador 67.1 69.9 -3.9 67.4 -0.4 35.1 31.4 11.8 Mexico 51.0 70.4 -27.5 59.9 -14.8 73.5 62.1 18.2 Venezuela 403.7 277.1 45.7 491.8 -17.9 341.9 331.0 3.3 TOTAL 604.7 483.7 25.0 643.0 -6.0 531.5 529.8 0.3 Asia Australia 19.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 19.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- Meast Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 15.1 -100.0 16.5 69.2 -76.1 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 4.5 -100.0 0.0 4.5 -100.0 Iraq 131.5 68.6 91.7 64.2 104.7 77.8 28.7 171.0 Qatar 28.0 46.9 -40.2 53.9 -47.9 49.9 106.6 -53.2 Kuwait 0.0 17.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- S. Arabia 263.2 230.5 14.2 234.9 12.1 254.6 223.3 14.0 U.A.E. 75.7 41.4 82.8 109.4 -30.8 97.9 80.4 21.7 TOTAL 498.5 404.8 23.1 482.0 3.4 500.2 512.8 -2.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.7 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.7 -100.0 Kazakhstan 32.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.2 13.8 -33.0 TOTAL 32.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.2 18.6 -50.2 Africa Nigeria 59.9 73.6 -18.6 30.5 96.7 63.6 21.7 192.5 Angola 89.6 31.6 183.1 32.2 177.9 31.1 60.2 -48.4 Cameroon 0.0 56.6 -100.0 43.4 -100.0 18.9 13.0 44.9 Chad 31.6 32.7 -3.3 32.4 -2.4 18.5 4.7 291.3 Egypt 36.2 18.3 97.9 35.0 3.3 34.2 20.5 66.7 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 40.4 -100.0 1.5 14.2 -89.4 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.8 -100.0 3.1 26.0 -88.1 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 8.6 -100.0 5.6 16.0 -65.2 TOTAL 217.3 212.8 2.1 243.5 -10.7 176.4 176.4 0.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 2.1 -25.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1371.5 1101.3 24.5 1368.5 0.2 1221.6 1245.3 -1.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)