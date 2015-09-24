Sept 24 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 3 percent less oil in August compared with the previous month with African oil accounting for about 29 percent of its overall purchases, according to tanker arrival data from sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. The company, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.33 million bpd last month, about 11 percent higher than a year earlier. The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports in August declined significantly to about 33 percent from 44 percent in July, while that of the Middle East eased to 34 percent from about 36 percent, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. In August the private refiner bought Stybarrow, Vincent and Van Gogh oil from Australia while it continued to skip purchase form Colombia for a third straight month, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Aug July %chg Aug %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 32.5 82.9 -60.8 66.2 -50.9 48.3 53.2 -9.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 26.5 47.1 -43.8 Ecuador 66.8 67.1 -0.4 66.4 0.7 39.2 35.9 9.1 Mexico 62.3 51.0 22.0 55.6 12.0 72.0 61.3 17.5 Venezuela 272.3 403.7 -32.5 394.6 -31.0 333.1 339.1 -1.8 TOTAL 433.9 604.7 -28.2 582.8 -25.5 519.1 536.6 -3.3 Asia Australia 57.1 19.0 200.7 0.0 -- 9.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 57.1 19.0 200.7 0.0 -- 9.7 0.0 -- Meast Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 55.3 -100.0 14.4 67.5 -78.6 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0 Iraq 67.8 131.5 -48.5 0.0 -- 76.6 25.1 205.5 Qatar 27.6 28.0 -1.7 66.1 -58.3 47.0 101.4 -53.6 Kuwait 16.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 0.0 -- S. Arabia 291.7 263.2 10.8 242.1 20.5 259.4 225.7 14.9 U.A.E 47.8 75.7 -36.8 126.2 -62.1 91.5 86.3 6.0 TOTAL 451.8 498.5 -9.4 489.7 -7.7 494.0 509.8 -3.1 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.1 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 32.0 -100.0 31.4 -100.0 8.1 16.1 -49.8 TOTAL 0.0 32.0 -100.0 31.4 -100.0 8.1 20.2 -60.1 Africa Nigeria 152.9 59.9 155.1 30.4 403.6 75.0 22.8 228.3 Angola 62.0 89.6 -30.8 0.0 -- 35.0 52.5 -33.3 Ivory Coast 33.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.3 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.5 11.4 44.9 Chad 63.3 31.6 100.2 0.0 -- 24.3 4.1 486.7 Egypt 54.8 36.2 51.3 35.0 56.3 36.8 22.4 64.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.0 -100.0 1.3 16.2 -91.9 Sudan 20.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 22.7 -76.7 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.8 14.0 -65.2 TOTAL 387.0 217.3 78.1 95.4 305.5 203.3 166.1 22.4 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 1.8 -25.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1329.8 1371.5 -3.0 1199.4 10.9 1235.4 1239.5 -0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)