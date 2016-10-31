(Refiles to correct date in fifth column to Sept 2015 from Sept 2016) NEW DELHI, Oct 31 Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 7.5 percent more oil in September compared with a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.33 million bpd last month, a growth of about 9.9 percent from August. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports declined in the first nine months of 2016, as the company shifted away from dated-Brent linked oil to Middle Eastern grades, the data showed. The share of Middle Eastern crude in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 57 percent in January-September 2016 compared with 39 percent a year ago, the data showed. During the same period, African grades accounted for about 6.9 percent of the crude purchased, compared with about 16.7 percent a year earlier, while the share of Latin American oil slipped to about 34 percent from 42 percent. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Sept Aug % Change Sept %Change Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %Change y 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 66.4 0.0 -- 67.4 -1.5 35.2 50.4 -30.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 23.6 -67.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 72.0 -100.0 0.0 42.8 -100.0 Mexico 65.7 132.0 -50.2 70.8 -7.1 68.6 71.9 -4.6 Venezuela 335.2 263.3 27.3 343.4 -2.4 332.2 334.2 -0.6 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 467.3 395.3 18.2 553.6 -15.6 443.6 522.9 -15.2 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.1 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 8.6 -51.6 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.2 8.6 87.9 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.8 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- Iran 68.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 42.1 0.0 -- Iraq 175.2 131.5 33.3 135.0 29.8 176.7 83.0 113.0 Qatar 103.0 75.1 37.1 27.2 278.6 92.7 44.9 106.7 Kuwait 0.0 32.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.1 4.6 142.7 S Arabia 315.6 295.6 6.8 190.8 65.4 314.6 251.8 24.9 U.A.E. 63.6 178.7 -64.4 62.7 1.4 94.2 88.3 6.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 725.7 713.2 1.8 415.8 74.6 737.0 485.4 51.8 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 2.4 10.7 -77.5 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 32.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -1.5 9.5 10.7 -11.4 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 61.4 -100.0 10.5 73.5 -85.7 Angola 0.0 32.1 -100.0 32.8 -100.0 7.1 34.8 -79.6 Ivory Coast 33.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 3.8 -5.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 14.7 -49.4 Congo 17.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 0.0 -- Chad 32.7 31.6 3.3 33.7 -3.1 10.7 25.3 -57.5 Egypt 18.2 35.3 -48.3 74.0 -75.3 34.1 40.9 -16.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.5 1.2 110.2 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 4.7 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 4.3 63.4 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 30.8 -100.0 2.5 3.4 -26.6 TOTAL 101.8 99.0 2.9 232.8 -56.3 89.7 206.5 -56.6 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 1326.8 1207.5 9.9 1234.6 7.5 1296.0 1235.3 4.9 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vyas Mohan)