NEW DELHI, Nov 24 Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 0.6 percent less oil in October compared with a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.28 million barrels per day oil last month, a decline of about 14 percent from September. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports declined in the first 10 months of 2016, as the company shifted away from dated-Brent linked oil to Middle Eastern grades, the data showed. The share of the Middle Eastern crude in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 56 percent in January-October 2016, compared with 39.4 percent a year ago, the data showed. During the same period, African grades accounted for about 7 percent of the crude purchased, compared with about 16.1 percent a year earlier, while the share of Latin American oil slipped to about 34.8 percent from 42.8 percent. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Oct Sep %Chg Oct %Chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %Chg y 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 22.8 66.4 -65.7 64.8 -64.9 33.9 51.9 -34.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 69.3 -100.0 6.8 28.2 -75.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 38.4 -100.0 Mexico 202.3 65.7 207.9 67.4 200.0 82.2 71.4 15.0 Venezuela 345.1 335.2 3.0 395.9 -12.8 333.5 340.5 -2.1 TOTAL 570.3 467.3 22.0 597.4 -4.5 456.4 530.5 -14.0 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 22.9 -100.0 3.8 10.1 -62.8 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 22.9 -100.0 14.6 10.1 44.5 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- Iran 52.2 130.4 -60.0 0.0 -- 49.2 0.0 -- Iraq 132.4 175.2 -24.4 128.3 3.2 172.2 87.6 96.6 Qatar 30.6 137.6 -77.7 55.1 -44.4 89.8 45.9 95.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.0 4.1 142.8 S Arabia 215.0 315.6 -31.9 339.4 -36.7 304.5 260.8 16.8 U.A.E. 139.5 77.2 80.6 0.0 -- 100.2 79.3 26.3 Dubai 15.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 585.5 836.1 -30.0 522.7 12.0 732.5 489.2 49.7 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 63.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 9.6 -10.7 TOTAL 63.4 32.0 98.4 0.0 -- 15.0 9.6 55.4 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 64.8 -100.0 9.4 72.6 -87.0 Angola 43.7 0.0 -- 31.8 37.3 10.8 34.5 -68.6 Ivory coast 0.0 84.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.3 3.5 141.2 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 13.2 -49.4 Congo 0.0 17.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.7 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 32.7 -100.0 31.6 -100.0 9.7 25.9 -62.8 Egypt 17.6 18.2 -3.3 17.5 0.7 32.4 38.5 -15.8 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.2 1.0 110.3 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 4.2 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 3.9 63.4 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.2 3.0 -26.5 TOTAL 61.3 153.1 -59.9 145.7 -57.9 91.8 200.3 -54.1 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.1 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 1280.6 1488.5 -14.0 1288.8 -0.6 1310.4 1240.8 5.6 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)