NEW DELHI, Dec 21 India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 5.6 percent less oil in November compared with a year earlier as some units were shut for maintenance, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.26 million barrels per day oil last month, a decline of about 1.7 percent from October. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports declined in the first 11 months of 2016, as the company shifted away from dated-Brent linked oil to Middle Eastern grades, the data showed. The share of the Middle Eastern crude in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 56 percent in January-November 2016, compared with 41 percent a year ago, the data showed. During the same period, African grades accounted for about 7.4 percent of the crude purchased, compared with about 15.4 percent a year earlier, while the share of Latin American oil slipped to about 34.9 percent from 42.1 percent. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western Indian state of Gujarat can process 1.2 million bpd of oil in total. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Nov Oct %Change Nov %Change Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %Change y 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 98.3 22.8 331.8 131.6 -25.3 39.7 59.1 -32.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.2 25.7 -75.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 35.0 -100.0 Mexico 73.5 202.3 -63.7 70.9 3.7 81.4 71.4 14.0 Venezuela 279.3 345.1 -19.1 276.8 0.9 328.6 334.8 -1.8 TOTAL 451.1 570.3 -20.9 479.2 -5.9 456.0 525.9 -13.3 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 9.2 -62.8 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.3 9.2 44.5 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.5 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 0.0 -- Iran 0.0 52.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 44.8 0.0 -- Iraq 103.4 132.4 -21.9 134.6 -23.2 166.1 91.8 80.9 Qatar 100.4 30.6 227.7 72.2 39.0 90.8 48.3 88.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 17.4 -100.0 9.1 5.3 71.2 S Arabia 370.5 215.0 72.3 344.7 7.5 310.4 268.3 15.7 U.A.E. 94.0 139.5 -32.6 155.8 -39.7 99.6 86.2 15.6 Dubai 0.0 15.9 -100.0 16.7 -100.0 3.0 1.5 98.4 TOTAL 668.3 585.5 14.1 741.4 -9.9 726.8 511.9 42.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 63.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.8 8.8 -10.6 TOTAL 0.0 63.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.7 8.8 55.5 Africa Nigeria 120.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 19.4 66.1 -70.7 Angola 0.0 43.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.8 31.4 -68.6 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 3.1 141.3 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 23.9 -100.0 6.1 14.1 -57.1 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 8.8 26.5 -66.9 Egypt 18.7 17.6 6.2 56.9 -67.1 31.2 40.2 -22.3 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 1.0 110.3 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 3.8 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 3.5 63.5 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 2.8 -26.5 TOTAL 139.2 61.3 127.0 113.2 22.9 96.1 192.5 -50.1 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 1258.6 1280.6 -1.7 1333.9 -5.6 1305.7 1249.1 4.5 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)