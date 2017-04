NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's Reliance Power said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer J.P. Chalasani will quit the company towards the end of the year.

Reliance Power, part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, said in a statement that Chalasani would leave to pursue his "entrepreneurial ambitions" and would re-locate overseas.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)