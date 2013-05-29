MUMBAI May 29 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
on Wednesday raised the long term corporate credit rating on
India's Reliance Industries to "BBB-plus" from "BBB",
with a "negative" outlook, it said in a statement.
"Reliance's articulation of its growth strategy removes the
uncertainty regarding the company's use of its high cash
balance," Standard & Poor's Credit Analyst Andrew Wong said.
Reliance has outlined plans to spend about $30 billion over
the next few years, nearly 75 percent of this in its core energy
businesses of refining, petrochemical, and exploration and
production (E&P).
The company held cash reserves of about $15 billion at
March-end.
S&P said the negative outlook on Reliance reflected the
outlook on India's sovereign credit rating of "BBB-minus" with a
"negative" outlook.