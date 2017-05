MUMBAI, March 31 Morgan Stanley has upgrades India's Reliance Industries Ltd to "overweight" from "underweight", citing confidence about the conglomerate's downstream projects and improving outlook for telecoms business.

Morgan Stanley said it expected earnings to grow 50 percent over the fiscal years 2015 to 2018.

The investment bank has also raised the target price on the stock to 1,062 rupees from 922 rupees. (Reportinh by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)