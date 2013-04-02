BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
MUMBAI, April 2 India's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a unit of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries , signed a deal worth 12 billion rupees ($221 million) to share Reliance Communications Ltd's fibre optic network to roll out its 4G services.
Reliance Communications, controlled by the younger Ambani brother Anil, said the deal was the first in a "comprehensive framework of intended business co-operation" between Reliance Jio and the company.
Shares of Reliance Communications rose more than 14 percent after the news.
($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.