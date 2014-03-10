Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
SINGAPORE, March 10 India's largest private oil refiner Reliance Industries Ltd plans to shut one of its four crude distillation units (CDU) for regular maintenance in March, the company said.
The CDU will be shut from March 20 for about 3-1/2 weeks, the company said in a statement without specifying the unit's capacity.
Reliance also plans to replace a catalyst at a vacuum gasoil and naphtha hydrotreater.
"The rest of the refinery will continue at normal levels of operations," the company said.
Reliance operates two refineries in Jamnagar with a total capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd), making this one of the world's largest refining complex in a single location. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
