MUMBAI, March 12 India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it plans a four-week maintenance starting Sunday at one of the four crude distillation units (CDU) and a fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its Jamnagar refinery in the western Gujarat state.

The remaining three CDUs and all other secondary processing units will operate normally and all customer commitments will be met, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates the world's biggest refining complex in Jamnagar, where its two adjacent plants can process about 1.4 million barrels per day of oil.

The company will also use the period to carry out modifications to enhance reliability and performance of the units, Reliance said. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)