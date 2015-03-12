MUMBAI, March 12 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
said it plans a four-week maintenance starting Sunday
at one of the four crude distillation units (CDU) and a fluidic
catalytic cracking unit at its Jamnagar refinery in the western
Gujarat state.
The remaining three CDUs and all other secondary processing
units will operate normally and all customer commitments will be
met, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates
the world's biggest refining complex in Jamnagar, where its two
adjacent plants can process about 1.4 million barrels per day of
oil.
The company will also use the period to carry out
modifications to enhance reliability and performance of the
units, Reliance said.
