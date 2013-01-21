MUMBAI, Jan 21 IDFC cut its ratings on Reliance
Industries Ltd to 'neutral' from 'outperform', citing
valuation concerns after a recent rally in shares of the energy
conglomerate.
The brokerage said Reliance's current share prices are
already factoring in "healthy" gross refining margins, better
petrochemicals spreads and a rise in exploration and production
volumes.
Reliance on Friday posted its first profit increase after
four quarters of declining returns, buoyed by improving margins
in its core oil refining business.
Reliance shares were up 3.75 percent at 934 rupees as of
0512 GMT.
