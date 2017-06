Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

MUMBAI Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgraded Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) to "neutral" from "underperform", citing increasing evidence of an improving refining outlook and an expected earnings growth recovery.

However, the investment bank said stronger gross refining margins and a re-rating of Reliance's exploration and production would be needed before the stock would merit an upgrade to a "buy" rating.

