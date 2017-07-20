FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Reliance Industries' first-quarter standalone profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 20, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

Reliance Industries' first-quarter standalone profit up 9 percent, tops estimates

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work behind an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a nine percent rise in first-quarter standalone profit on Thursday, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemicals business.

Profit on a standalone basis, which only accounts for the company's refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, rose to 81.96 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) for the three months to June 30, from 75.48 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a standalone profit of 79.93 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed - a key profitability gauge for a refiner, was at a nine-year high of $11.9 per barrel for the quarter, outperforming the benchmark Singapore complex margins by $5.5 per barrel.

Reliance, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has two advanced refineries in the western state of Gujarat which can jointly process 1.2 million barrels per day of crude.

Standalone revenue from operations climbed 18.4 percent to 704.34 billion rupees. Refining and petrochemicals contribute around 90 percent to overall revenue and profit of the company. 

On a consolidated basis, which includes the company's U.S. shale gas, retail and telecom operations, profit came in at 90.79 billion rupees, the company, which operates the world's largest single location refining complex, said.

Outstanding debt as on June 30 was 2.01 trillion rupees compared to 1.97 trillion rupees as on March 31, Reliance Industries said.

($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.