BRIEF-Panasonic Carbon India recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjJxwc Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 16 India's Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, lower than analysts' estimates, as a steep decline in crude oil prices hurt the company's core refining business.
Net profit was 50.85 billion rupees ($822 million) in the three months ended December on a standalone basis, down from 55.11 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based conglomerate said in a statement.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of 52.70 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share