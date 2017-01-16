MUMBAI Jan 16 India's oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd beat analysts' estimates to post a 10 percent increase in third-quarter standalone net profit, bolstered by higher margins in its core business.

Standalone net profit rose to 80.22 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 72.96 billion rupees reported a year earlier, Reliance, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, said in a statement on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 78.5 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

On a consolidated basis, which includes its telecom, retail and U.S. shale gas operations, its net profit came in at 75.67 billion rupees.

