NEW DELHI, July 28 India's Reliance Industries
is likely to buy more than $1 billion worth of
fourth-generation (4G) telecoms network gear from Samsung
Electronics, the Economic Times reported on
Saturday.
Reliance's talks with Samsung are at an advanced stage for
supply of LTE network gear and that the two companies have also
discussed potential bundling of 4G handsets and devices supply
deal within the contract, the paper cited unnamed executives
familiar with the matter saying.
Reliance's Infotel Broadband unit is the only company to
have 4G permits for all of India's 22 telecoms zones. The
company won permits in a 2010 state auction, but is yet to
launch the high-speed Internet services.
A Reliance Industries spokesman, when contacted by Reuters,
said Infotel was in discussions with "numerous potential
partners", but declined to comment on specifics. A spokesman for
Samsung's India unit also declined comment.
