MUMBAI Jan 18 Shares in Reliance Industries rose 2.7 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday after the energy conglomerate said its board would consider a share buyback on Jan 20.

The stock had fallen 35 percent in 2011, compared with a 25 percent drop in the main index. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)