NEW DELHI Feb 13 Shares of India's Reliance Communications fell 1.7 percent in pre-open trade on Monday after the country's No.2 mobile operator reported its 10th straight quarter of declining profit as interest costs soared.

DLF Ltd, India's largest listed developer, fell 2 percent after its quarterly profit fell 45 percent, missing market expectations with the company warning of continued rising costs in upcoming quarters.

In comparison, the main stock index was little changed in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)