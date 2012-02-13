BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI Feb 13 Shares of India's Reliance Communications fell 1.7 percent in pre-open trade on Monday after the country's No.2 mobile operator reported its 10th straight quarter of declining profit as interest costs soared.
DLF Ltd, India's largest listed developer, fell 2 percent after its quarterly profit fell 45 percent, missing market expectations with the company warning of continued rising costs in upcoming quarters.
In comparison, the main stock index was little changed in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: