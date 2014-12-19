A crow sits a Reliance logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gains 3.1 percent.

Heads towards its biggest daily gain since July 22.

Company's telecom unit Reliance Jio may start 4G services in next 3-6 months – Traders.

Reliance Industries expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year.

Reliance Jio's launch will happen in first half of 2015 because of rollout obligations of five years – Analysts.

Company made a return to telecoms in 2010 by acquiring the only company that had won nationwide 4G airwaves.

Telecom business would become operating profit accretive in 3-4 years, analysts add.

Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) underperforms NSE in Oct-Dec on Reliance Jio worries.

($1 = 63.5150 rupees)

