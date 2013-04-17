MUMBAI, April 17 India's Reliance Industries' shares fell as much as 2.4 percent on Wednesday after its revenue growth for the January-March quarter missed analyst estimates while profits were broadly in line.

Reliance said on Tuesday net profit for the March quarter rose 32 percent, but revenue fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier. The results were out after the close of markets.

Shares were down 2.4 percent as of 0411 GMT. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)