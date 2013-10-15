MUMBAI Oct 15 Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd rose 3.1 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after its July-September operating profit beat some analysts' estimates due to better-than-expected margins in its petrochemical business.

Reliance Industries said late on Monday operating profit in the previous quarter rose by 11 percent on a sequential basis to 78.49 billion rupees ($1.28 billion).

Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex in western India, met analysts estimates with a 1.5 percent rise in net profit to 54.9 billion rupees.

($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)