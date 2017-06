MUMBAI Jan 21 Shares of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose 4.2 percent in pre-open trade, after posting a better-than-expected 24 percent jump in third-quarter net profit.

The company on Friday posted its first profit increase after four quarters of declining returns, buoyed by improving margins in its core oil refining business. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)