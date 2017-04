A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Reliance Industries'(RELI.NS) shares fell around 4 percent on Wednesday after its revenue growth for the January-March quarter missed analyst estimates while profits were broadly in line.

Reliance said on Tuesday net profit for the March quarter rose 32 percent, but revenue fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier. The results were out after the close of markets.

Shares were down 3.7 percent as of 1:28 p.m.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)