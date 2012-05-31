NEW DELHI Reliance Power (RPOL.NS) and Kakinada Seaports along with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) will jointly set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the east coast to meet the country's gas demand, the companies said in a joint statement.

The consortium will set up the LNG terminal in Andhra Pradesh and hopes to complete the project in 2014, the statement said. The terminal will have an initial capacity of up to 5 million tonnes per annum.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)