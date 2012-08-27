NEW DELHI Aug 27 India's Reliance Industries Ltd will shut a diesel hydrotreater at its 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery in the western Gujarat state from Tuesday for about two and a half weeks for routine maintenance, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"This opportunity will also be utilised to carry out other maintenance and inspection jobs during this shutdown," the company said.

The refinery's remaining units, including its crude processing units and the other diesel hydrotreater, will operate at normal levels, Reliance said.

The company did not specify the capacity of the diesel hydrotreater.

Reliance also operates a 580,000 bpd export-focused refinery which is next to the older refinery.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by William Hardy)