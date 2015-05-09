MUMBAI May 9 Reliance Industries Ltd's
telecoms unit got an undue benefit of about $530
million after the Indian government allowed it to offer voice
services over wireless broadband spectrum it had won in 2010,
the government auditor said on Friday.
The energy-focused Reliance conglomerate, controlled by
billionaire Mukesh Ambani, bought the company now known as
Reliance Jio in 2010. It is the only firm in the country to have
a licence for pan-India broadband wireless airwaves, though it
has yet to start commercial services.
However, the auditor said the telecommunications department
had allowed the company to migrate from being just an internet
service provider to a full services provider at a cost far lower
than prevailing market prices. The migration had been allowed at
price levels seen in 2001.
The government's lapses resulted "in an undue advantage of
33.67 billion rupees ($528.56 million)" for the unit, Reliance
Jio, "due to non-accounting of time value of migration fees,"
the comptroller and auditor general of India said in a report.
The report also noted that roll out obligations had not been
met by the winners of the airwaves, even four years after the
auction.
The company, which is expected to launch services later this
year, said that no favours had been given to it and that it had
acted in accordance to the regulations.
"We have acquired all our spectrum at market prices through
open and transparent bidding processes, the conditions for which
were same for all bidders," Reliance Jio said in a statement.
($1 = 63.7008 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Kim Coghill)