A lawyer speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past Supreme Court in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reliance Telecom, a unit of Reliance Communications, said on Monday it has appealed in the Supreme Court challenging a lower court order to call new witnesses in a case of alleged corruption in the grant of telecommunication licences in 2008.

A lower court on Friday allowed a Central Bureau of Investigation plea to add 13 new witnesses, including Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani, in the case over licences awarded five years ago.

There are no charges against Ambani but Reliance Telecom and three executives of Ambani's group are among those charged in the case.

All accused have denied wrongdoing.