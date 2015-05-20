MUMBAI May 20 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
, building the nation's biggest 4G telecommunications
network, is "working aggressively" to meet a rollout target set
by the government, the company said in its annual report.
The company, controlled by one of India's richest men,
Mukesh Ambani, made a dramatic return to the telecommunications
sector by acquiring the only company that managed to win
nationwide 4G airwave in a 2010 government auction.
But its Reliance Jio Infocomm unit has yet to launch
commercial 4G services and has until this year comply with
rules.
In its annual report released on Wednesday, Reliance
Industries said Reliance Jio would offer 4G voice calling using
the VoLTE technology. It also plans to rollout high-speed
Internet services using a fibre network, in addition to the 4G
wireless network, it said.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques)