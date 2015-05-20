MUMBAI Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), building the nation's biggest 4G telecommunications network, is "working aggressively" to meet a rollout target set by the government, the company said in its annual report.

The company, controlled by one of India's richest men, Mukesh Ambani, made a dramatic return to the telecommunications sector by acquiring the only company that managed to win nationwide 4G airwave in a 2010 government auction.

But its Reliance Jio Infocomm unit has yet to launch commercial 4G services and has until this year comply with rules.

In its annual report released on Wednesday, Reliance Industries said Reliance Jio would offer 4G voice calling using the VoLTE technology. It also plans to rollout high-speed Internet services using a fibre network, in addition to the 4G wireless network, it said.

