BRIEF-VST Industries March qtr profit slumps
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
MUMBAI Dec 9 India's Reliance Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it will transfer its textile business into a new joint venture with China's Shandong Ruyi Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (Ruyi).
Reliance said it will receive a cash consideration for the deal, but did not disclose the amount.
The Indian company will own a majority 51 percent stake in the JV, with the balance being owned by Ruyi, Reliance said in a statement. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.