MUMBAI India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) plans to invest about 15 billion rupees in media group TV18's two main companies through rights issues, the Economic Times reported.

The deal would help TV18 group firms Network18 Media and Investments (NEFI.NS) and TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS) cut debt and give Reliance access to content for its planned 4G broadband internet venture, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The boards of the two TV18 group companies will meet later on Tuesday to consider the rights issues, which would aim to raise up to 35 billion rupees, the newspaper said.

Under the deal, Reliance would acquire a 30 percent stake in companies that control the two listed firms, the paper said. It was not clear what stakes it would end up with in the two.

Shares of Network18 Media and TV18 Broadcast (TVEB.NS) each rose about 20 percent, while Reliance was up 1.2 percent in a strong market.

"Reliance is cash-rich and has been looking for new businesses to put money in. TV18 group has been bleeding money, so getting in an investor will definitely help them," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management services at Globe Capital.

Last month, Reliance denied that it had any interest in buying stake in Network 18 (NEFI.NS), while the TV firm said it had not concluded any agreement to sell a stake.

Reliance, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, made a dramatic return to the telecoms sector in 2010 by taking control of the only firm that won wireless broadband licences across India, and is now preparing to launch services.

The company, which has also invested in retail and financial services, has been looking to diversify as growth in its core oil and gas business slows.

Reliance shares fell more than 30 percent in 2011 on worries about declining output at its gas fields off India's east coast.

Network18 Media and Investments runs business news portal moneycontrol.com, while TV18 Broadcast operates television channels including CNBC-TV18 and CNN-IBN.

Reliance Industries and Network18 Media and Investments declined to comment, while officials from TV18 Broadcast were unavailable to comment.

At 10:50 a.m.(0520 GMT) Network 18 shares were up 19.95 percent at 46.60 rupees, while TV18 Broadcast shares were up 19.96 percent at 33.65 rupees.

