May 21 Three months ended March 31. (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net profit/(loss) 3,293 vs (64.6) Total income from 19,950 vs 15,807 ops Results are consolidated. NOTE: Reliance Capital has interest in investment banking, asset management and mutual funds, insurance business, stock broking and other activities in financial services. The company also has exposure to infrastructure project financing. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI)