UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
NEW DELHI May 13 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier by customers, expects capital expenditure of 15 billion rupees ($274 million) for the year to March 2014, a senior company executive told analysts on a conference call.
Reliance Communications last Friday reported a smaller-than-expected 8.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, helped by a one-off gain. ($1 = 54.6850 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.