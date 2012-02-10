BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Reliance Communications said its net debt as at end-December rose to $6.9 billion from $6.5 billion at end-September.
Earlier on Thursday, it reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit to 1.86 billion rupees ($38 million), weighed down by its heavy debt load.
($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year