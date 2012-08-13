BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian telecoms carrier Reliance Communications' net debt fell to $6.4 billion at the end of June from $7 billion at the end of March, it said in its quarterly report.
The company, saddled with heavy debt, on Saturday reported a smaller-than-expected 3 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, weighed down by higher finance costs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5