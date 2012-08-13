NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian telecoms carrier Reliance Communications' net debt fell to $6.4 billion at the end of June from $7 billion at the end of March, it said in its quarterly report.

The company, saddled with heavy debt, on Saturday reported a smaller-than-expected 3 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, weighed down by higher finance costs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)