NEW DELHI May 28 Reliance Communications
, India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by
subscribers, continues to be in talks with potential investors
to sell its telecoms tower unit, but a transaction will proceed
when there is clarity on airwave rules, a senior company
executive said on Monday.
Punit Garg, president at Reliance Communications, did not
name any of the potential investors in a conference call with
analysts after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, has long been trying raise funds by selling assets to
cut its debt load - $7 billion as of March - but had little
success so far.
The company has been in talks with U.S. buyout firms
Blackstone and Carlyle for the last several
months, sources have said, but a deal is yet to be sealed.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by
Malini Menon)