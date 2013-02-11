MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday that it has awarded an eight-year contract valued at $1 billion to telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson to manage its networks in the northern and western states of India.

Last month, Reliance Communications gave Alcatel-Lucent SA an eight-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to manage its mobile and fixed networks in east and south India. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)