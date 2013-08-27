MUMBAI Reliance Communications Ltd's (RLCM.NS) talks with potential partners for selling a stake in a unit that includes its undersea cable assets are in progress, Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders on Tuesday.

He did not name any possible suitor.

Reliance Communications, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator by customers, said in April it was in talks with a private equity consortium that included Samena Capital for the stake sale, after talks with Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) BTEL.BH fell through.

